NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 401 AM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Orient Point and the Connecticut River, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Saturday.