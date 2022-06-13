NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

At 334 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from Six Mile Reef to near Shinnecock

Inlet, moving northeast at 25 knots. These thunderstorms and more

thunderstorms ahead of and behind this line and will be moving

across Eastern Long Island Sound, parts of South Shore and Eastern

Long Island Bays as well as the ocean waters between Moriches and

Montauk over the next hour, until 430 AM.

Locations impacted include...

Horton Point, Westhampton Beach, Gardiners Bay, Shinnecock Inlet, The

Race, Mattituck Inlet, Shelter Island, Central Long Island Sound,

Dering Harbor and Western Block Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...locally higher

waves...lightning strikes...and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4135 7206 4140 7196 4135 7193 4137 7186

4108 7186 4084 7167 4061 7250 4081 7280

4088 7255 4091 7265 4100 7257 4098 7305

4104 7302 4133 7231 4130 7229 4133 7221

4138 7218 4135 7213 4132 7212 4142 7207

