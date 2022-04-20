NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

217 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...W winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6

to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few gusts up to 35 kt may still be

possible before sunrise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHERE...Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

* WHERE...New York Harbor, including Raritan Bay and Sandy Hook

Bay, and the Long Island south shore bays.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few gusts up to 25 kt may still be

possible until about 8 or 9 AM.

