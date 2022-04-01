NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 354 AM EDT Fri Apr 1 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather