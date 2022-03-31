NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

1 to 3 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

4 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from

Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 AM EDT Friday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather