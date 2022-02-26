NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

326 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt

with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. For the Gale

Watch, west winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM EST this

morning. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

