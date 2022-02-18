NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

320 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 12 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east

of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine

Sanctuary, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA

to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to

25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island

coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas

Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

