NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 331 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Seas 3 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.