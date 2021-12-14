NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

257 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode

Island coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

