NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 358 AM EDT Mon Oct 25 2021 ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1 to 2 feet possible. * WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. For the Gale Watch, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet possible. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet possible. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet possible.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.