NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

503 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...

At 502 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms, capable of

producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from 7 nm northwest of Buoy 44025 to 29 nm

east of Shark River Reef, moving east at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4055 7280 4021 7248 4000 7307 4035 7342

