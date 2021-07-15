NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 537 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021 Patchy dense fog capable of reducing visibilities to below 1 nautical mile is possible through early this morning. Reduce your speed, and keep a lookout for other vessels, buoys, and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on. If not equipped with radar, you should consider seeking safe harbor until visibilities improve later this morning. Patchy dense fog capable of reducing visibilities to below 1 nautical mile is possible through early this morning. Reduce your speed, and keep a lookout for other vessels, buoys, and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on. If not equipped with radar, you should consider seeking safe harbor until visibilities improve later this morning. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather