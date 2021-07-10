NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

437 AM EDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode

Island coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode

Island coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather