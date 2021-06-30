NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Block Island Sound...

Buzzards Bay...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Narragansett Bay...

Rhode Island Sound...

Vineyard Sound...

* Until 1100 PM EDT.

* At 953 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Dutch Harbor Light to 11 nm southwest of The

Coastal Waters West Of Block Island, moving east at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and frequent lightning.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Dutch Harbor Light, The Coastal Waters West Of Block Island, Block

Island Sound, Sakonnet Point Light, Point Judith Light, Castle Hill

Light, Cuttyhunk Island, Narragansett Bay, Round Hill Point,

Horseneck Beach, Rhode Island Sound, Buzzards Bay Entrance Tower,

Sachuest Point, The Coastal Waters Between Block Island And Marthas

Vineyard and The Coastal Waters Southeast Of Block Island.

