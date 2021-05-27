NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

203 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

At 203 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

19 nm southeast of Buoy 44017, moving east at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4037 7170 4026 7200 4024 7206 4021 7231

4050 7244 4092 7173 4047 7139

