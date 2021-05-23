NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

324 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 feet, mainly in east-southeast swell.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet. There also is the risk for very brief north

to northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 knots later this afternoon

into early this evening.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters from

Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas

Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters,

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending

out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

