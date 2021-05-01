NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 341 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet on the ocean and 3 to 5 feet on Long Island Sound. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, New York Harbor, Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to the Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. 