NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

1011 PM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The affected areas were...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

The gust front has moved out of the warned area and no longer poses

a significant threat to boaters.

