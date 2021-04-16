NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 328 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, New York Harbor, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, New York Harbor, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, New York Harbor, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather