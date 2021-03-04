NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 310 AM EST Thu Mar 4 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. 