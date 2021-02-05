NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

343 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. For

the Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 7 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

7 AM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning

through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

