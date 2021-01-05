NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

316 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

