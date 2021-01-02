NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

406 AM EST Sat Jan 2 2021

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

1 to 3 feet expected.

* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and

Eastern Long Island Sound.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

