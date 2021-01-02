NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Upton NY 406 AM EST Sat Jan 2 2021 ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet expected. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.