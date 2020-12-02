NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

325 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and ocean

seas 9 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm,

Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 2 to 3 feet.

* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, The Long Island south shore

bays, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

