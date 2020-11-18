NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Upton NY
304 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 3 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather