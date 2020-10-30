NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

336 AM EDT Fri Oct 30 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays,

Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm, South Shore

Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay, and Fire Island

Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

