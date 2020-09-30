NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

New York Harbor...

Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 40 nm...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

* Until 430 AM EDT.

* At 323 AM EDT, a line of heavy showers capable of producing winds

up to 45 kt and waterspouts were located along a line extending

from 13 nm W of Saddle Rock to 10 nm NE of Keansburg to near

Leonardo to near Little Egg Reef, moving NE at 35 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* This line of heavy showers will be near...

Saddle Rock around 350 AM EDT.

Baxter Estates around 355 AM EDT.

Island Park around 400 AM EDT.

Barnum Island around 405 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats.

