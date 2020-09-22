NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

312 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

