NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
330 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 2 to 4 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 4 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
