NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
323 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 4 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
