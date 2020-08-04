NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020
_____
TROPICAL STORM WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
458 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode
Island coastal waters.
* WHEN...This afternoon and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
