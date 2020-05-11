NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
330 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft. The strongest winds and highest seas will be
this evening into tonight.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft. The strongest winds and highest seas will be
this evening into tonight.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather