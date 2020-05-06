NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
342 AM EDT Wed May 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm
and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 3 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather