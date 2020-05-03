NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
337 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 3 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 4 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather