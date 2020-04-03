NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
335 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...New York Harbor and Long Island Sound West of New
Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...New York Harbor and Long Island Sound West of New
Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with occasional gusts up to 35
kt and seas 3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island
Inlet NY out 20 nm and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet
through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with occasional gusts up to 35
kt and seas 3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island
Inlet NY out 20 nm and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet
through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with occasional gusts up to 35
kt and seas 3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island
Inlet NY out 20 nm and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet
through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with occasional gusts up to 35
kt and seas 3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island
Inlet NY out 20 nm and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet
through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather