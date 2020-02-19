NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 5 ft.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm and

Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 3 to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

