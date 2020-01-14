NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
TSUNAMI WARNING
TEST...Tsunami Message Number 1...TEST
NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK
1200 PM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
The U.S. east coast, Gulf of Mexico coasts, and Eastern
Canadian coastal areas
...THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY...
...THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE
