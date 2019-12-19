NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

