NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
327 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For
the Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and seas 7 to 12 feet possible.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon
to 6 PM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday
evening through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather