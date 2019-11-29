NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

313 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...North around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 7 AM EST this morning. The

Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...North 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM EST Saturday. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM EST Saturday. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM EST Saturday. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

