NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

317 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM

EST THURSDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds becoming northwest 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 to 45 kt. Seas 5 to 10 feet on the ocean and 3

to 5 ft across eastern Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

