NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Watch,

which is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday

afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

Seas 6 to 10 feet on the ocean waters, and 3 to 5 ft over the

eastern Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

