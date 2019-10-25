NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service New York NY

330 PM EDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Watch,

which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Watch,

which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather