NY Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny;44;22;WNW;11;45%;3%;2

Binghamton;Some sun, flurries;41;26;NNW;9;54%;50%;2

Buffalo;A morning flurry;41;26;SE;8;59%;55%;1

Central Park;Mostly sunny;47;35;NNW;7;41%;3%;3

Dansville;A morning flurry;42;23;S;7;59%;69%;1

Dunkirk;A morning flurry;39;25;SE;7;61%;69%;1

East Hampton;Breezy in the a.m.;48;32;NNW;13;44%;4%;3

Elmira;A morning flurry;43;20;WNW;8;56%;42%;2

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;48;31;NNW;9;41%;3%;3

Fort Drum;A flurry;44;27;ENE;7;47%;70%;2

Fulton;Showers of rain/snow;46;30;SW;11;49%;86%;2

Glens Falls;Plenty of sun;40;19;NW;9;45%;3%;2

Islip;Mostly sunny;48;30;NNW;10;41%;3%;3

Ithaca;A few flurries;42;25;SW;11;55%;50%;2

Jamestown;A morning flurry;35;23;E;6;65%;43%;1

Massena;Breezy in the a.m.;37;17;W;12;55%;3%;2

Montauk;Breezy in the a.m.;48;34;NNW;13;44%;3%;2

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;46;22;NW;10;48%;3%;2

Monticello;Partly sunny;41;21;NNW;10;53%;4%;2

New York;Mostly sunny;47;34;NNW;11;40%;3%;3

New York Jfk;Breezy in the a.m.;49;35;NNW;13;38%;3%;3

New York Lga;Breezy in the a.m.;48;36;NNW;12;38%;3%;3

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;47;24;NNW;10;48%;3%;2

Niagara Falls;A morning flurry;40;26;SE;8;62%;44%;1

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;37;19;NW;7;54%;3%;2

Penn (Yan);A morning flurry;41;24;SW;8;56%;42%;2

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;37;21;W;11;49%;3%;2

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;46;23;NNW;8;44%;3%;2

Rochester;A p.m. sprinkle;48;27;WSW;8;48%;49%;1

Rome;A snow shower;46;28;SSW;11;48%;83%;2

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;31;10;WSW;7;60%;3%;1

Shirley;Plenty of sun;48;27;NNW;10;43%;3%;3

Syracuse;Snow at times;45;30;SW;12;48%;88%;1

Watertown;A flurry;43;26;NE;9;48%;68%;2

Wellsville;A morning flurry;37;22;ESE;7;60%;42%;1

Westhampton Beach;Breezy in the a.m.;48;25;NNW;12;42%;3%;3

White Plains;Mostly sunny;46;27;NNW;11;43%;3%;3

