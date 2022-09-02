NY Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;82;64;SSE;8;56%;25%;6

Binghamton;A t-storm around;80;63;SSW;9;65%;55%;5

Buffalo;A t-storm around;84;68;S;9;58%;64%;6

Central Park;Mostly sunny;83;71;SSE;3;57%;7%;7

Dansville;A t-storm around;89;65;S;7;54%;55%;6

Dunkirk;A t-storm around;84;68;S;9;59%;64%;6

East Hampton;Partly sunny, nice;76;66;S;6;62%;4%;6

Elmira;A t-storm around;85;63;SW;7;63%;55%;6

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;80;68;S;8;59%;4%;7

Fort Drum;A t-storm around;85;60;ESE;10;55%;55%;6

Fulton;A t-storm around;85;63;SE;6;61%;64%;6

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;80;59;S;6;67%;23%;6

Islip;Partial sunshine;80;68;S;8;59%;4%;7

Ithaca;A t-storm around;84;64;S;9;63%;55%;6

Jamestown;A t-storm around;80;64;SSW;8;67%;64%;6

Massena;A t-storm around;84;56;WNW;9;57%;64%;5

Montauk;Clouds and sun;75;66;S;3;66%;4%;6

Montgomery;Clouds and sun;84;62;SSW;5;60%;22%;5

Monticello;Periods of sun;82;61;SSW;6;62%;26%;5

New York;Mostly sunny;83;71;S;8;57%;7%;7

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;81;70;S;10;60%;4%;7

New York Lga;Partly sunny;82;72;SSE;8;54%;6%;6

Newburgh;Clouds and sun, warm;86;65;S;7;63%;19%;5

Niagara Falls;A t-storm around;86;67;SW;10;57%;64%;6

Ogdensburg;A t-storm around;84;58;NE;9;60%;64%;6

Penn (Yan);A t-storm around;85;66;SW;9;59%;55%;6

Plattsburgh;Breezy in the a.m.;82;59;SW;10;61%;43%;6

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, warm;86;65;S;5;56%;19%;6

Rochester;A t-storm around;87;64;SSW;8;57%;55%;6

Rome;A t-storm around;83;65;E;6;63%;55%;6

Saranac Lake;Sunny and nice;81;56;SW;8;60%;28%;6

Shirley;Partly sunny;79;66;S;7;63%;2%;6

Syracuse;A t-storm around;87;66;SSE;8;56%;55%;6

Watertown;A t-storm around;84;59;E;9;59%;55%;6

Wellsville;A t-storm around;84;65;SSW;9;58%;55%;6

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;S;6;65%;2%;6

White Plains;Partly sunny;81;67;S;6;65%;9%;6

