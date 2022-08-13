NY Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Clouds and sun;82;61;ENE;4;44%;18%;8

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;75;56;S;5;53%;24%;4

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;75;60;ESE;6;54%;27%;4

Central Park;Sun and clouds;81;69;WSW;2;44%;15%;8

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;78;57;SSW;6;49%;30%;5

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;77;61;ESE;7;55%;31%;4

East Hampton;Clouds and sunshine;79;67;SSW;6;52%;13%;8

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;79;55;S;6;51%;25%;3

Farmingdale;Sun and clouds;81;67;SW;8;48%;16%;8

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;78;58;ESE;5;49%;23%;7

Fulton;Clouds and sun, nice;78;59;E;4;56%;29%;6

Glens Falls;Some sun, pleasant;78;54;NNE;3;56%;17%;8

Islip;Partly sunny;81;68;S;8;45%;15%;8

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;78;57;SSE;6;52%;23%;5

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;69;55;E;6;67%;31%;5

Massena;Clouds and sun;77;54;SE;4;54%;12%;7

Montauk;Partly sunny;79;68;SW;4;59%;12%;8

Montgomery;Sunny intervals;83;59;WSW;5;47%;20%;6

Monticello;Clouds and sun;80;57;NW;5;49%;22%;6

New York;Sun and clouds;81;69;S;7;41%;14%;8

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;82;69;SW;9;46%;14%;8

New York Lga;Clouds and sun;83;70;WSW;7;39%;35%;8

Newburgh;Partly sunny;84;62;SW;6;49%;20%;7

Niagara Falls;Rather cloudy;77;62;ESE;6;50%;4%;4

Ogdensburg;Clouds and sun, nice;78;58;NE;5;56%;18%;7

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;76;60;S;5;51%;31%;5

Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun;76;55;WSW;5;57%;15%;7

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;85;60;SSW;3;45%;22%;8

Rochester;Mainly cloudy;78;60;SE;7;52%;27%;4

Rome;Clouds and sun, nice;78;59;ENE;4;53%;34%;8

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;74;47;E;3;56%;20%;6

Shirley;Episodes of sunshine;82;66;S;7;48%;15%;8

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;81;62;SSE;6;47%;34%;5

Watertown;Clouds and sun, nice;80;58;ENE;4;48%;23%;7

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;74;56;SE;5;54%;32%;5

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;81;60;SW;6;51%;14%;8

White Plains;Clouds and sun;81;65;SW;4;48%;17%;6

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather