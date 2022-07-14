NY Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Mostly sunny;83;61;SW;6;48%;5%;10 Binghamton;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;ENE;4;54%;9%;10 Buffalo;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;ESE;7;47%;9%;10 Central Park;Partly sunny;87;70;S;2;41%;8%;10 Dansville;Partly sunny;83;59;ESE;4;47%;20%;10 Dunkirk;Sunny and nice;79;59;ESE;7;49%;11%;10 East Hampton;Variable clouds;81;67;SW;7;54%;9%;9 Elmira;Partly sunny, nice;86;55;N;3;47%;19%;10 Farmingdale;Partly sunny;84;69;S;8;48%;10%;10 Fort Drum;Sunshine and nice;79;58;S;6;56%;6%;9 Fulton;Nice with sunshine;79;58;SSE;4;57%;6%;10 Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;80;55;NNW;3;56%;4%;10 Islip;Partly sunny;84;69;S;8;45%;9%;10 Ithaca;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;ENE;5;54%;12%;10 Jamestown;Sunny and nice;76;57;ENE;5;53%;17%;10 Massena;Sunshine and nice;79;58;S;5;58%;6%;9 Montauk;Mostly cloudy, nice;81;68;SSE;4;61%;7%;9 Montgomery;Partly sunny;85;57;W;5;48%;5%;10 Monticello;Partly sunny;79;57;N;7;50%;6%;10 New York;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;7;38%;7%;10 New York Jfk;Partly sunny;85;70;S;9;46%;10%;10 New York Lga;Partly sunny;88;71;S;7;38%;9%;10 Newburgh;Partly sunny;86;61;E;6;50%;5%;10 Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;80;61;SE;6;45%;0%;10 Ogdensburg;Sunshine and nice;79;58;SSW;4;53%;6%;9 Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;81;60;N;3;45%;16%;10 Plattsburgh;Sunshine and warmer;79;57;WSW;5;59%;5%;9 Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;86;60;S;3;49%;5%;10 Rochester;Mostly sunny;81;60;SE;8;50%;11%;10 Rome;Mostly sunny;79;57;ENE;5;58%;28%;9 Saranac Lake;Sunshine and warmer;75;47;SE;5;61%;6%;10 Shirley;Periods of sun;84;67;S;8;49%;9%;10 Syracuse;Mostly sunny;82;60;S;5;50%;5%;10 Watertown;Mostly sunny;79;57;S;6;57%;30%;9 Wellsville;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;ENE;4;48%;26%;10 Westhampton Beach;Variable cloudiness;82;61;SSW;7;57%;10%;9 White Plains;Partly sunny;84;67;S;6;47%;7%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather