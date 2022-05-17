NY Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;71;50;SSE;10;32%;84%;9

Binghamton;Becoming cloudy;63;50;SSE;7;41%;87%;10

Buffalo;A shower in the p.m.;64;56;SE;6;51%;96%;8

Central Park;Sun, some clouds;72;58;SSW;5;34%;71%;10

Dansville;A shower in the p.m.;68;52;SSW;4;46%;93%;9

Dunkirk;A shower in the p.m.;64;57;S;6;51%;95%;7

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;67;54;SW;9;42%;66%;10

Elmira;Turning cloudy;68;48;SSW;4;42%;86%;9

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;71;56;SSW;10;36%;70%;10

Fort Drum;Partly sunny, warmer;63;47;SSE;7;36%;85%;9

Fulton;Partly sunny;63;48;ESE;6;39%;87%;9

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;70;45;WNW;8;29%;91%;9

Islip;Some sun;71;56;SSW;10;37%;70%;10

Ithaca;Increasing clouds;65;51;SE;7;44%;86%;9

Jamestown;A shower in the p.m.;61;53;SSE;5;50%;94%;8

Massena;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;43;SSW;10;39%;59%;9

Montauk;Mostly sunny;66;52;WSW;9;51%;66%;10

Montgomery;Partly sunny;71;52;WSW;9;35%;70%;10

Monticello;Mostly sunny;68;49;SSW;8;39%;70%;10

New York;Partly sunny;72;58;SSW;8;34%;70%;10

New York Jfk;Breezy in the a.m.;69;56;SSW;12;38%;71%;10

New York Lga;Sun, some clouds;70;57;SSW;11;34%;71%;10

Newburgh;Partly sunny;73;53;SSW;7;38%;70%;10

Niagara Falls;Clouding up;64;52;E;6;51%;88%;8

Ogdensburg;Warmer;64;44;S;5;39%;84%;9

Penn (Yan);A shower in the p.m.;67;49;WNW;4;41%;93%;9

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;64;44;SW;9;31%;55%;9

Poughkeepsie;Sunshine, pleasant;72;53;SSW;7;35%;70%;10

Rochester;A shower in the p.m.;64;49;E;5;51%;93%;9

Rome;Partly sunny, warmer;66;47;E;7;38%;89%;9

Saranac Lake;Warmer;61;38;SSW;7;34%;84%;9

Shirley;Partly sunny;71;54;SSW;10;38%;70%;10

Syracuse;Partly sunny;65;50;SE;7;39%;88%;9

Watertown;Partly sunny;62;43;SE;7;40%;86%;9

Wellsville;A shower in the p.m.;68;52;S;4;46%;94%;8

Westhampton Beach;Some sun;68;52;WSW;11;40%;57%;10

White Plains;Partly sunny;71;54;SSW;10;34%;70%;10

