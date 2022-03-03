NY Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Mostly sunny, cold;32;11;WSW;8;41%;2%;4 Binghamton;Not as cold;29;16;WSW;7;49%;0%;4 Buffalo;Periods of sun;32;25;S;10;50%;0%;4 Central Park;Sunshine and cold;38;30;WSW;4;34%;0%;4 Dansville;Not as cold;36;20;SW;6;46%;0%;4 Dunkirk;Not as cold;35;26;SSE;8;46%;1%;4 East Hampton;Mostly sunny;31;27;W;8;39%;1%;4 Elmira;Not as cold;35;17;WSW;6;46%;0%;4 Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;37;27;WSW;8;41%;0%;4 Fort Drum;Morning flurries;25;13;SW;11;67%;50%;2 Fulton;Not as cold;31;18;SW;8;54%;9%;2 Glens Falls;Partly sunny, cold;29;10;W;7;51%;13%;4 Islip;Mostly sunny;35;28;W;8;33%;0%;4 Ithaca;Not as cold;31;16;SSE;8;54%;0%;4 Jamestown;Not as cold;32;21;S;8;52%;2%;4 Massena;Breezy, not as cold;23;5;SW;13;53%;33%;2 Montauk;Mostly sunny, cold;33;29;WSW;7;49%;0%;4 Montgomery;Mostly sunny;38;18;W;6;38%;0%;4 Monticello;Mostly sunny;32;16;WNW;8;41%;1%;4 New York;Sunshine and cold;38;30;WSW;8;26%;0%;4 New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, cold;38;28;WSW;9;40%;0%;4 New York Lga;Mostly sunny, cold;39;31;SW;9;33%;0%;4 Newburgh;Mostly sunny;37;22;WSW;7;38%;0%;4 Niagara Falls;Not as cold;33;25;SSW;10;50%;1%;4 Ogdensburg;Not as cold;26;5;SW;8;59%;25%;2 Penn (Yan);Not as cold;34;19;WSW;8;47%;0%;4 Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun, cold;26;11;WSW;8;52%;32%;2 Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;36;17;SSW;4;41%;0%;4 Rochester;Not as cold;33;21;SW;9;55%;2%;4 Rome;Clouds and sun, cold;27;10;E;8;60%;7%;2 Saranac Lake;Periods of sun, cold;20;5;WSW;9;64%;33%;2 Shirley;Mostly sunny;34;25;W;8;36%;0%;4 Syracuse;Not as cold;31;16;SW;10;50%;8%;2 Watertown;Morning flurries;28;12;W;10;62%;49%;2 Wellsville;Not as cold;34;25;SSW;7;40%;0%;4 Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, cold;33;20;SW;7;48%;0%;4 White Plains;Mostly sunny;36;23;WSW;7;38%;0%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather