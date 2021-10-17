NY Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Breezy;53;41;WNW;15;60%;25%;2

Binghamton;Breezy with a shower;46;40;WNW;15;86%;59%;2

Buffalo;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;49;W;15;64%;26%;2

Central Park;Breezy with some sun;60;48;NW;16;57%;25%;3

Dansville;Breezy with a shower;52;43;WNW;14;73%;58%;2

Dunkirk;A morning shower;58;51;NW;15;55%;41%;3

East Hampton;Sunshine and breezy;61;48;NW;15;52%;27%;4

Elmira;A morning shower;53;41;WNW;14;71%;42%;2

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, breezy;60;47;NW;16;56%;25%;3

Fort Drum;A couple of showers;49;40;W;14;72%;69%;1

Fulton;A couple of showers;51;45;NW;14;75%;69%;1

Glens Falls;Breezy;52;38;NW;14;69%;27%;2

Islip;Partly sunny, breezy;61;49;NW;15;54%;25%;3

Ithaca;A couple of showers;49;41;NW;14;83%;67%;1

Jamestown;A morning shower;52;42;WNW;14;74%;40%;3

Massena;Clouds and sun;51;37;W;9;77%;33%;1

Montauk;Sunshine and breezy;61;50;NW;16;55%;24%;4

Montgomery;Breezy with some sun;54;40;WNW;15;69%;25%;2

Monticello;Breezy with a shower;50;42;WNW;15;70%;50%;2

New York;Breezy with some sun;60;48;WNW;16;54%;25%;3

New York Jfk;Partly sunny, breezy;62;48;NW;18;56%;25%;3

New York Lga;Partly sunny, breezy;61;51;NW;17;51%;25%;3

Newburgh;Breezy with some sun;56;46;W;15;63%;25%;2

Niagara Falls;A morning shower;55;46;WNW;14;62%;41%;2

Ogdensburg;A passing shower;50;38;W;6;66%;60%;2

Penn (Yan);A couple of showers;51;44;WNW;15;71%;65%;2

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;51;39;WNW;8;70%;44%;1

Poughkeepsie;Breezy with some sun;56;41;WNW;15;65%;25%;2

Rochester;A couple of showers;52;45;WNW;15;63%;67%;2

Rome;A couple of showers;51;40;WNW;13;79%;64%;1

Saranac Lake;A couple of showers;44;31;WNW;7;88%;72%;1

Shirley;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;46;NW;15;56%;25%;4

Syracuse;A couple of showers;53;45;WNW;14;80%;71%;1

Watertown;Showers around;51;41;WNW;14;73%;70%;1

Wellsville;A morning shower;48;42;WNW;15;68%;42%;2

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, breezy;59;39;NW;16;58%;25%;3

White Plains;Partly sunny, breezy;57;45;NW;16;60%;25%;3

_____

